Tanya Everett is celebrating Women's Equality Day on August 26, 2021 by sharing her thoughts about what women's equality means to her and about creating an engaged community and instilling dignity. Women's Equality Day highlights the the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote. #DLAwomen
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 15:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|811360
|VIRIN:
|210825-D-LU733-236
|Filename:
|DOD_108531880
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Celebrating Women's Equality Day: Tanya Everett, DLA Human Resources, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
