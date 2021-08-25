Celebrating Women's Equality Day: Tanya Everett, DLA Human Resources

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tanya Everett is celebrating Women's Equality Day on August 26, 2021 by sharing her thoughts about what women's equality means to her and about creating an engaged community and instilling dignity. Women's Equality Day highlights the the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote. #DLAwomen