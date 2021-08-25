Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Women's Equality Day: Tanya Everett, DLA Human Resources

    08.25.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Tanya Everett is celebrating Women's Equality Day on August 26, 2021 by sharing her thoughts about what women's equality means to her and about creating an engaged community and instilling dignity. Women's Equality Day highlights the the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote. #DLAwomen

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 15:43
    WomensEquality
    DLAwomen

