Al Udeid Air Base (AUAB) has been serving as the primary stopover location for refugees in transit from Kabul, Afghanistan since the airlifting evacuation started on Aug. 14, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (Caption by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811358
|VIRIN:
|210825-D-D0477-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108531868
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Afghanistan Evacuation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
