Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Al Udeid Air Base (AUAB) has been serving as the primary stopover location for refugees in transit from Kabul, Afghanistan since the airlifting evacuation started on Aug. 14, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (Caption by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811358
    VIRIN: 210825-D-D0477-001
    Filename: DOD_108531868
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghanistan Evacuation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT