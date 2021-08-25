Celebrating Women's Equality Day: Latarche Singh

Latarche Singh believes women's equality is more than diversity, equity and inclusion, it is about a seat at the table. Her role model is her mom who taught her about the importance of respect. Women's Equality Day highlights the the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote. #DLAwomen
