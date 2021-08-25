Celebrating Women's Equality Day: Latarche Singh

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811352" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Latarche Singh believes women's equality is more than diversity, equity and inclusion, it is about a seat at the table. Her role model is her mom who taught her about the importance of respect. Women's Equality Day highlights the the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote. #DLAwomen