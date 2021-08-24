633d ABW Command Chief's Afghanistan Virtual All Call

Chief Master Sergeant Maribeth Ferrer, Command Chief of the 633d Air Base Wing, gives a virtual all call discussing on-going operations in Afghanistan, Operation Allies Refuge, and moving forward as an Air Force (U.S. Air Force video by 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811337
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-TL953-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108531683
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
