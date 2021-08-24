Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d ABW Command Chief's Afghanistan Virtual All Call

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel MacDonald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant Maribeth Ferrer, Command Chief of the 633d Air Base Wing, gives a virtual all call discussing on-going operations in Afghanistan, Operation Allies Refuge, and moving forward as an Air Force (U.S. Air Force video by 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 15:06
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: US

    ACC
    Afghanistan
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    633 ABW
    JBLE

