    DLA, Honoring Women's Equality Day, August 26, 2021

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Just for you DLA is releasing a special video program to celebrate Women's Equality Day. Please watch this special program that showcases VADM Michelle Skubic, DLA Director and Karen Rainey, President, Federally Employed Women. #WomensEqualityDay #Warfighter Always!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 15:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 811335
    VIRIN: 210825-D-LU733-270
    Filename: DOD_108531670
    Length: 00:14:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA, Honoring Women's Equality Day, August 26, 2021, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WomensEqualityDay
    DLAWomen

