Just for you DLA is releasing a special video program to celebrate Women's Equality Day. Please watch this special program that showcases VADM Michelle Skubic, DLA Director and Karen Rainey, President, Federally Employed Women. #WomensEqualityDay #Warfighter Always!
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 15:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|811335
|VIRIN:
|210825-D-LU733-270
|Filename:
|DOD_108531670
|Length:
|00:14:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA, Honoring Women's Equality Day, August 26, 2021, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT