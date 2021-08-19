Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eufaula bridge repair reaches milestone, makes history

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Within a matter of hours, the road over Eufaula Dam became the site of the highest concentration of Ultra-High-Performance Concrete in Oklahoma, Aug. 19.

    With panels over approximately 20 percent of the bridge deck placed, contractors began pouring the UHPC to bond the prefabricated panels.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811329
    VIRIN: 210819-A-PO406-021
    Filename: DOD_108531604
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eufaula bridge repair reaches milestone, makes history, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Eufaula bridge repair reaches milestone, makes history

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Concrete
    Dam
    construction
    Eufaula
    Bridge UHPC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT