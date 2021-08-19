Within a matter of hours, the road over Eufaula Dam became the site of the highest concentration of Ultra-High-Performance Concrete in Oklahoma, Aug. 19.
With panels over approximately 20 percent of the bridge deck placed, contractors began pouring the UHPC to bond the prefabricated panels.
Eufaula bridge repair reaches milestone, makes history
