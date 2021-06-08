Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ER COIVD SURGE PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    The Winn Army Community Hospital Emergency room is for emergent care only.

    COVID-19 testing is available on and off-post to TRICARE beneficiaries. The Logistics Support Area Castle, 13313 East 14th Street, on Fort Stewart, is available to active-duty Soldiers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (no appointment required). Hawks and Marne North TMC testing is available for Soldiers requiring testing for military schools and overseas travel, by appointment. Winn ACH is available to all beneficiaries by appointment. Tuttle AHC is available to all beneficiaries 8-10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Call (912) 435-6633 for appointments for all on-post testing sites. In addition, TRICARE offers a COVID-19 test online search tool at https:militaryrxexpress-scripts.com/find-pharmacy. If you are exhibiting mild COVID-19 symptoms, self-isolate and see above for testing information. Please do not go to the emergency room.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 13:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 811324
    VIRIN: 210806-A-TY372-780
    Filename: DOD_108531545
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ER COIVD SURGE PSA, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Army Medicine
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT