ER COIVD SURGE PSA

The Winn Army Community Hospital Emergency room is for emergent care only.



COVID-19 testing is available on and off-post to TRICARE beneficiaries. The Logistics Support Area Castle, 13313 East 14th Street, on Fort Stewart, is available to active-duty Soldiers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (no appointment required). Hawks and Marne North TMC testing is available for Soldiers requiring testing for military schools and overseas travel, by appointment. Winn ACH is available to all beneficiaries by appointment. Tuttle AHC is available to all beneficiaries 8-10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Call (912) 435-6633 for appointments for all on-post testing sites. In addition, TRICARE offers a COVID-19 test online search tool at https:militaryrxexpress-scripts.com/find-pharmacy. If you are exhibiting mild COVID-19 symptoms, self-isolate and see above for testing information. Please do not go to the emergency room.