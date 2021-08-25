Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Women's Equality Day

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Women's Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on August 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.

    Col. Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing commander, shares her thoughts about how equality makes us a stronger force.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 13:07
    This work, 2021 Women's Equality Day, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's Equality Day
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB
    Angela Ochoa

