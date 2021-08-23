This video gives tips about what to look out for before and after a hurricane when living near/on MacDill in order to stay safe.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811310
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-GI539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108531469
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Preparedness, by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT