U.S. Army Corps of Engineers SWF50 NEWS - July 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811309" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of SWF 50 we take a closer look at our new District Commander and his priority of Water Safety, the latest update to the Federal Mask Policy, our Ranger Appreciation Refresher Training, and one of our most prominent annual outreach activities, CAST for Kids Foundation at #WacoLake.