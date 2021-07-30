Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers SWF50 NEWS - July 2021

    07.30.2021

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    On this episode of SWF 50 we take a closer look at our new District Commander and his priority of Water Safety, the latest update to the Federal Mask Policy, our Ranger Appreciation Refresher Training, and one of our most prominent annual outreach activities, CAST for Kids Foundation at #WacoLake.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 15:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:04:04
    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers SWF50 NEWS - July 2021, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

