On this episode of SWF 50 we take a closer look at our new District Commander and his priority of Water Safety, the latest update to the Federal Mask Policy, our Ranger Appreciation Refresher Training, and one of our most prominent annual outreach activities, CAST for Kids Foundation at #WacoLake.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 15:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|811309
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-ZS026-102
|Filename:
|DOD_108531419
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers SWF50 NEWS - July 2021, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS
