A U.S. Army Blackhawk aircrew transfers a medevac patient to Port-au-Prince, Haiti from an affected area in Haiti August 25, 2021. The Coast Guard is working closely with its DOD partners in Port-au-Prince, Haiti to transport Hatian citizens to higher levels of hair. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ryan Estrada)
|08.25.2021
|08.25.2021 11:46
|B-Roll
|811306
|210825-G-AB676-927
|DOD_108531410
|00:01:08
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|3
|3
This work, Army Blackhawk crews transfer medevac patient to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
