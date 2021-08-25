Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Blackhawk crews transfer medevac patient to Port-au-Prince, Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.25.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Army Blackhawk aircrew transfers a medevac patient to Port-au-Prince, Haiti from an affected area in Haiti August 25, 2021. The Coast Guard is working closely with its DOD partners in Port-au-Prince, Haiti to transport Hatian citizens to higher levels of hair. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Ryan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811306
    VIRIN: 210825-G-AB676-927
    Filename: DOD_108531410
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 

    This work, Army Blackhawk crews transfer medevac patient to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US
    Hatian
    Haiti
    StrengtheningPartnerships
    JTFHAITI-2021
    BuildPartners
    AmericaActs
    HumanitarianHelp

