    Celebrating Women's Equality Day: PS1 Robert Bobo

    08.25.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    PS1 Robert Bobo believes in women's equality and highlights a special mentor in his life. Women's Equality Day highlights the the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote. #DLAwomen

