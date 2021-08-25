Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAFB Honor Guard, Honors with Dignity

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Nagle 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Kirtland Honor Guard perform training maneuvers at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Honor Guard moto is to Honor with Dignity.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 811299
    VIRIN: 210825-F-XR514-001
    Filename: DOD_108531304
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, KAFB Honor Guard, Honors with Dignity, by SSgt Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS

    3N0X6

