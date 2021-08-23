Coast Guard welcomes new travel system video #2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811293" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Chief Petty Officer Patricia Pilkington talks about the new travel system E-Gov Travel System, or ETS, coming on board Oct 1, 2021. Pilkington talks about training that users can expect to undergo prior to the new system going live at the beginning of the new fiscal year. (Coast Guard video)