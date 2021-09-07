Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Uniform Office at Wright-Patterson AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Video by Austin Smith 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Uniform Office is a team of designers and engineers that work together to develop patterns, create prototypes, and manage fit and wear tests for Airmen, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, July 9, 2021. The AFUO is a part of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811277
    VIRIN: 210709-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108531029
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Uniform Office at Wright-Patterson AFB, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    WPAFB
    Uniform Office
    AFLMC
    AFOU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT