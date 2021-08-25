Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What does women's equality mean to me?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Five women from across Misawa Air Base tell us what women's equality means to them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 01:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811261
    VIRIN: 210825-F-ZF546-487
    Filename: DOD_108530709
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What does women's equality mean to me?, by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    Women in the military
    Women's equality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT