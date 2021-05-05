Provider Grill dining facility employees at Camp Humphreys, put together a meal in celebration of Cinco De Mayo. U.S. Army Sergeant Yesecia Lazcano explains what Cinco de Mayo is and why it is important to her.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 06:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|811260
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-CC161-837
|Filename:
|DOD_108530708
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cinco De Mayo, by PFC Valesia Gaines and SPC Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
