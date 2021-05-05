Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cinco De Mayo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2021

    Video by Pfc. Valesia Gaines and Spc. Keaton Habeck

    AFN Humphreys

    Provider Grill dining facility employees at Camp Humphreys, put together a meal in celebration of Cinco De Mayo. U.S. Army Sergeant Yesecia Lazcano explains what Cinco de Mayo is and why it is important to her.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 06:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811260
    VIRIN: 210505-A-CC161-837
    Filename: DOD_108530708
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cinco De Mayo, by PFC Valesia Gaines and SPC Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Cinco De Mayo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT