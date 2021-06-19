Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juneteenth

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.19.2021

    Video by Pfc. Valesia Gaines 

    AFN Humphreys

    Service members and their families celebrate Juneteenth at Camp Humphreys June 19th 2021. Dominique Roberts, one of the event coordinators, explains what Juneteenth means to her at 03.19.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 06:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811259
    VIRIN: 210619-A-CC161-273
    Filename: DOD_108530706
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, Juneteenth, by PFC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday
    Juneteenth

