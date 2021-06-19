Service members and their families celebrate Juneteenth at Camp Humphreys June 19th 2021. Dominique Roberts, one of the event coordinators, explains what Juneteenth means to her at 03.19.
|06.19.2021
|08.25.2021 06:50
|Interviews
|811259
|210619-A-CC161-273
|DOD_108530706
|00:01:00
|KR
|0
|0
This work, Juneteenth, by PFC Valesia Gaines
