Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPOTLIGHT: DON'T PLUG YOUR PHONE IN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    A spotlight about plugging phones into government computers, released for AFN Pacific television August 2021. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 03:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 811258
    VIRIN: 210802-F-WN543-454
    Filename: DOD_108530693
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPOTLIGHT: DON'T PLUG YOUR PHONE IN, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kunsan
    Don't plug your phone in

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT