    PACUP: 8th CES self-help desk offers supplies to base personnel

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron self-help desk offers supplies to base personnel at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. The supplies vary from paints, screws, woodworking crafts and more. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 03:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811256
    VIRIN: 210813-F-WN543-890
    Filename: DOD_108530689
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

