    PACSPOT: Senior Airman Jeremy Hoban is a Master Resiliency Trainer

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Senior Airman Jeremy Hoban, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron master resiliency trainer, trains resiliency at the First Term Airman Center at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, August 2021. Hoban is the only Senior Airman MRT at Kunsan. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 01:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811255
    VIRIN: 210813-F-WN543-582
    Filename: DOD_108530687
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACSPOT: Senior Airman Jeremy Hoban is a Master Resiliency Trainer, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    South Korea
    Kunsan
    Pacific

