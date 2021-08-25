Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What women's equality means to me

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    We asked five women what women's equality means to them, this is what they said.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 03:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811253
    VIRIN: 210825-F-ZF546-548
    Filename: DOD_108530671
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, What women's equality means to me, by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    equality
    womens equality day
    Navy
    Air Force
    womens rights

