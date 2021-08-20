Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACUP: AFN-K Broadcast Maintenance Manager

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Staff Sgt. Dylan Wertz, Armed Forces Network broadcast maintenance manager, performs server maintenance at Kunsan Air Base, August 2021. Wertz maintains the radio broadcast’s integrity by troubleshooting problems at a moment’s notice. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 03:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811251
    VIRIN: 210820-F-WN543-830
    Filename: DOD_108530618
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    radio
    AFN
    Kunsan
    server
    Broadcast maintenance manager

