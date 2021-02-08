video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811245" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

210802-N-CS075-1007 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 02, 2021) – A Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team uses lift balloons to safely tow a large mine to a beach to be analyzed during the Gulf War. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra/Released)