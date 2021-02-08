210802-N-CS075-1003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 02, 2021) – A Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team tows a 3,000 pound mine to the beach for analyzing during the Gulf War. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 21:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|811241
|VIRIN:
|210802-N-CS075-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108530564
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
