Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210802-N-CS075-1001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Llanos 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    210802-N-CS075-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 02, 2021) – Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) operators jump from an CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 during cast training in the Chesapeake Bay. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 21:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 811239
    VIRIN: 210802-N-CS075-1001
    Filename: DOD_108530555
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210802-N-CS075-1001, by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aircraft
    EOD
    EOD Group 2
    Navy EOD 80th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT