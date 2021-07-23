210723-N-CS075-1002 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 23, 2021) – Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) operators disabled a 3,000 pound mine and detonated it in three feet of water during the Gulf War. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 21:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|811235
|VIRIN:
|210723-N-CS075-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108530538
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 210723-N-CS075-1002, by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT