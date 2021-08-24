Guardsmen receive wild-land firefighting gear as they mobilize to support Washington State Department of Natural Resources

Members of the Washington National Guard receive their wild-land firefighting gear at Camp Murray, Wash., on August 24, 2021. Guardsmen will mobilize providing five hand crews to support Washington State Department of Natural Resources across the 45,554-acre fire spread throughout the Summit Trail near Inchelium, Wash. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|08.24.2021
|08.24.2021 19:52
|B-Roll
|811232
|210824-Z-CH682-615
|DOD_108530451
|00:03:26
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|1
|1
