    Guardsmen receive wild-land firefighting gear as they mobilize to support Washington State Department of Natural Resources

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the Washington National Guard receive their wild-land firefighting gear at Camp Murray, Wash., on August 24, 2021. Guardsmen will mobilize providing five hand crews to support Washington State Department of Natural Resources across the 45,554-acre fire spread throughout the Summit Trail near Inchelium, Wash. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811232
    VIRIN: 210824-Z-CH682-615
    Filename: DOD_108530451
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen receive wild-land firefighting gear as they mobilize to support Washington State Department of Natural Resources, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wildfires
    Washington
    National Guard
    Department of Natural Resources
    Inchelium
    Summit Trail

