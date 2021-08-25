Women’s Equality Day Feature - Mayumi Takatsuka

In honor of celebrating the nation's annual observance of Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, Camp Zama is highlighting several women this month.
This week, we’re recognizing Mayumi Takatsuka, chief of the Kanto Regional Security Guard section, assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Japan. Takatsuka, a former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, talks about the motto she lives by as the leader of an all-male team.
#WomensEqualityDay #ArmyEqualityInclusion #PeopleFirst #USArmy
