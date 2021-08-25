Women’s Equality Day Feature - Mayumi Takatsuka

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of celebrating the nation's annual observance of Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, Camp Zama is highlighting several women this month.

This week, we’re recognizing Mayumi Takatsuka, chief of the Kanto Regional Security Guard section, assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Japan. Takatsuka, a former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, talks about the motto she lives by as the leader of an all-male team.

