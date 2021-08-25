Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Equality Day Feature - Mayumi Takatsuka

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    In honor of celebrating the nation's annual observance of Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, Camp Zama is highlighting several women this month.
    This week, we’re recognizing Mayumi Takatsuka, chief of the Kanto Regional Security Guard section, assigned to the Directorate of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Japan. Takatsuka, a former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, talks about the motto she lives by as the leader of an all-male team.
    #WomensEqualityDay #ArmyEqualityInclusion #PeopleFirst #USArmy

    Camp Zama
    Women's Equality Day
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

