Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DESIL Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory Animation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Michael Darnall 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    The nearly 18,500-square-foot Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory (DESIL) will open in December 2021 along the Point Mugu Sea Range, enabling Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) to help accelerate delivery of laser lethality to the warfighter at sea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 17:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811211
    VIRIN: 210823-N-ZB263-001
    Filename: DOD_108530172
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DESIL Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory Animation, by Michael Darnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSWC PHD
    DESIL
    Directed Energy Systems Integration Laboratory Animation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT