Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary Operations School Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Welcome to the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Operations School. The EOS education and training of our total force is the foundation of mission success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811169
    VIRIN: 210824-F-MA925-699
    Filename: DOD_108529792
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Operations School Mission Video, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF EC
    EOS
    USAF EOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT