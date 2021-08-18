U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sam Rayburn Reservoir Hydropower Highlight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today is #NationalHydropowerDay



Learn about the Sam Rayburn Lake Hydropower Plant from the Plant Superintendent Tom Webb. Learn more about Sam Rayburn Reservoir here: https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/samray/



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Hydropower Program is the largest generator of hydropower in the US, with 75 power-producing dams housing 356 individual generating units. USACE’s hydropower assets generate more than 70 billion kilowatt-hours per year of clean renewable energy. This clean energy is enough to power 10 cities the size of Seattle. Additionally, the revenue generated by the USACE hydropower fleet is used to repay the original construction costs of the hydropower projects and to fund the operation, maintenance, and modernization investments of the hydropower fleet.



Did you know?

-USACE Hydropower is the largest renewable energy producer in the US

-1 out of every 4 Megawatts of hydropower in the US is generated by our plants

-USACE Hydropower is the 5th largest electric supplier in the US

-USACE hydroelectric plants save 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions per year

-Our technicians work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and minute-by-minute to monitor energy production

Learn more: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Hydropower/



For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth