Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Brrrt V1E3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    In episode three of the The Brrrt, the 124th Services Flight pitches free childcare for Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 11:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 811128
    VIRIN: 210823-Z-IM874-1001
    Filename: DOD_108529471
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Brrrt V1E3, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSA
    childcare
    124th Fighter Wing
    Brrrt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT