    Brothers in Service

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Kyle and Nick Camaiore are first class petty officers, aviation maintenance technicians and brothers stationed at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. In this video, they discuss the pride and joy they have found in their 10-year career while serving in the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811124
    VIRIN: 210719-G-BD687-001
    Filename: DOD_108529402
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers in Service, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    siblings
    HC-130
    E-city
    AMT
    Goliath

