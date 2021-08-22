Afghanistan Evacuation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police support Afghan evacuees as they arrive at a temporary location in Kuwait to receive care and lodging, Aug 22. Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destination.



The XVIII Airborne Corps has thousands of Soldiers currently deployed to Afghanistan to help evacuate American citizens and designated Afghans from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.



The Department of Defense is supporting the Department of State in evacuating U.S. civilian personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Jillian G. Hix )