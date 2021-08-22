Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    KUWAIT

    08.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Soldiers assigned to the 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police support Afghan evacuees as they arrive at a temporary location in Kuwait to receive care and lodging, Aug 22. Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destination.

    The XVIII Airborne Corps has thousands of Soldiers currently deployed to Afghanistan to help evacuate American citizens and designated Afghans from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

    The Department of Defense is supporting the Department of State in evacuating U.S. civilian personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Jillian G. Hix )

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 11:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811121
    VIRIN: 210822-D-D0477-001
    Filename: DOD_108529382
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    CENTCOM
    Afghanevacuation
    AFG5811

