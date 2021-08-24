Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    512th Maintainers keep the mission going at Dover AFB isochronal dock

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Video production detailing 512th Maintenance Squadron's roles and responsibilities within Dover AFB isochronal dock.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811120
    VIRIN: 210824-F-OB435-544
    Filename: DOD_108529372
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 512th Maintainers keep the mission going at Dover AFB isochronal dock, by SrA Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dover air force base
    maintainers
    reserve citizen airmen
    reserve ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT