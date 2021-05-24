Camp Darby Chapel Renovation

Camp Darby reopened its chapel after it underwent some renovations August 24, 2021 Livorno, Italy. Chaplain (MAJ) Scott King, the Darby community chaplain, talks through the renovation efforts.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 11:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811118
|VIRIN:
|210524-A-UN218-733
|Filename:
|DOD_108529370
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT