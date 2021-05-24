Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Darby Chapel Renovation

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.24.2021

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Camp Darby reopened its chapel after it underwent some renovations August 24, 2021 Livorno, Italy. Chaplain (MAJ) Scott King, the Darby community chaplain, talks through the renovation efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 11:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811118
    VIRIN: 210524-A-UN218-733
    Filename: DOD_108529370
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

