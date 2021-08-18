Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    615th Engineer Construction Company “Legion” adds trusses to new battalion command post at DPTA, Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.18.2021

    Video by Spc. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 615th Engineer Construction Company (ECC) “Legion,” 4th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, adds trusses to the new battalion command post at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, August 20, 2021. Soldiers with 615ECC are constructing the battalion command post in Poland as part of Resolute Castle 21.1., which supports Atlantic Resolve and is designed to reinforce regional partnerships and promote interoperability with host nation forces by providing improvements to existing infrastructure. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Max Elliott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811111
    VIRIN: 210818-A-ZT835-467
    Filename: DOD_108529199
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 615th Engineer Construction Company “Legion” adds trusses to new battalion command post at DPTA, Poland, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Interoperability
    Poland
    StrongerTogether
    DigDeeper
    ResoluteCastle21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT