615th Engineer Construction Company “Legion” adds trusses to new battalion command post at DPTA, Poland

The 615th Engineer Construction Company (ECC) “Legion,” 4th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, adds trusses to the new battalion command post at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, August 20, 2021. Soldiers with 615ECC are constructing the battalion command post in Poland as part of Resolute Castle 21.1., which supports Atlantic Resolve and is designed to reinforce regional partnerships and promote interoperability with host nation forces by providing improvements to existing infrastructure. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Max Elliott)
|08.18.2021
|08.24.2021 09:52
|Video Productions
|811111
|210818-A-ZT835-467
|DOD_108529199
|00:01:35
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|0
|0
