Fighting Aces conduct dismounted operations at DPTA

U.S. Army infantrymen with Charlie Company “Fighting Aces,” 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct dismounted operations with sniper support at Studnica Range at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, August 17, 2021. As a Battalion asset and enabler, this sniper team provides freedom of movement to the dismounted infantrymen. Infantrymen were assessed on their ability to control their elements throughout tactical lanes, utilizing multiple weapon systems. The 1st Infantry Division's ability to rapidly surge combat-ready forces into and across the European theater is critical for U.S. and allied force projection. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Max Elliott)