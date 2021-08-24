Celebrating Women's Equality Day: LSC Alberta Moore, DLA Logistics Operations

LSC Alberta Moore is celebrating Women's Equality Day on August 26, 2021 by sharing her thoughts about what women's equality means to her and how her mom is her special role model who raised four daughters and shows what it means to have graceful strength. Women's Equality Day highlights the the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote. #DLAwomen
