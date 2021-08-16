Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ammo Airmen conduct CAPEX 2021, employ ACE training

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.16.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman and Senior Airman Ali Stewart

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ammunition Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing and Aviano Air Base conducted a Combat Ammunition Production exercise, called CAPEX 2021, Aug. 16-20, 2021. The exercise allowed the Airmen to practice producing live air-to-ground munitions of varying sizes and demonstrate their ability to rapidly produce combat munitions to support operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ali Stewart and Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Operations and Exercises

    TAGS

    ACE
    ammo
    munitions
    capex

