Ammo Airmen conduct CAPEX 2021, employ ACE training

Ammunition Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing and Aviano Air Base conducted a Combat Ammunition Production exercise, called CAPEX 2021, Aug. 16-20, 2021. The exercise allowed the Airmen to practice producing live air-to-ground munitions of varying sizes and demonstrate their ability to rapidly produce combat munitions to support operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ali Stewart and Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)