Ammo Airmen conduct CAPEX 2021, employ ACE training

Ammunition Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing and Aviano Air Base conducted a Combat Ammunition Production exercise, called CAPEX 2021, Aug. 16-20, 2021. The exercise allowed the Airmen to practice producing live air-to-ground munitions of varying sizes and demonstrate their ability to rapidly produce combat munitions to support operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ali Stewart and Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 10:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811101
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-FW957-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108529081
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
