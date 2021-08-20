COMPACAF visited Misawa Air Base to discuss ACE and to speak to the Airmen there.
|08.20.2021
|08.24.2021 10:17
|Video Productions
|811071
|210820-F-EU981-953
|DOD_108528878
|00:01:00
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|1
This work, COMPACAF Talks ACE, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
