    CPO Selections

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, congratulated NTAG Pittsburgh’s Full-Time Support (FTS) Sailors who were selected for advancement to Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811049
    VIRIN: 210823-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108528590
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CPO Selections, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY #Navyrecruiter #ntagtv #Nav

