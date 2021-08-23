CPO Selections

Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, congratulated NTAG Pittsburgh’s Full-Time Support (FTS) Sailors who were selected for advancement to Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 18:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811049
|VIRIN:
|210823-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108528590
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
