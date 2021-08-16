The 555th Engineer Brigade, operating out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, joined by Reserve components from across the Pacific Northwest, conducted a wet gap crossing exercise on the Columbia River as part of Yakima Strike 21 at Yakima Training Center in Washington, August 16-17, 2021. Wet gap crossings are a critical engineer task, enabling U.S. forces to provide maximum support to both military and humanitarian mobility operations. Partnering units during the exercise included the 321st Engineer Battalion; the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment; the 671st Multi-Role Bridging Company; the 374th Sapper Company; the 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company; the 170th Military Police Company and the 511th Engineer Dive Detachment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 20:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811045
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-EF393-0241
|Filename:
|DOD_108528454
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Yakima Strike 21: Wet Gap Crossing B-Roll, by SPC John Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
