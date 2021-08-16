Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yakima Strike 21: Wet Gap Crossing B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Spc. John Weaver 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The 555th Engineer Brigade, operating out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, joined by Reserve components from across the Pacific Northwest, conducted a wet gap crossing exercise on the Columbia River as part of Yakima Strike 21 at Yakima Training Center in Washington, August 16-17, 2021. Wet gap crossings are a critical engineer task, enabling U.S. forces to provide maximum support to both military and humanitarian mobility operations. Partnering units during the exercise included the 321st Engineer Battalion; the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment; the 671st Multi-Role Bridging Company; the 374th Sapper Company; the 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company; the 170th Military Police Company and the 511th Engineer Dive Detachment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Weaver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 20:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811045
    VIRIN: 210816-A-EF393-0241
    Filename: DOD_108528454
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yakima Strike 21: Wet Gap Crossing B-Roll, by SPC John Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineers
    joint force
    Triple Nickel
    555
    YTC
    Yakima Strike 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT