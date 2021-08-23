Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Preparations

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This video gives tips about what to look out for before and after a hurricane when living near/on MacDill in order to stay safe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811039
    VIRIN: 210823-F-GI539-1001
    Filename: DOD_108528437
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Preparations, by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    CENTCOM
    macdill
    SOCOM
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    6arw

