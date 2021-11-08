An EOTG Series: TRAP Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811035" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

US. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, participate in a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) course August 11, 2021 at Camp Pendleton, California. TRAP training provides protection and integration of personnel, allowing Marines to become a capable force to react in an expeditive response time and provide aid to isolated personnel in potential search and rescue situations during deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Salas)