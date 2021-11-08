Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An EOTG Series: TRAP Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Salas 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    US. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, participate in a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) course August 11, 2021 at Camp Pendleton, California. TRAP training provides protection and integration of personnel, allowing Marines to become a capable force to react in an expeditive response time and provide aid to isolated personnel in potential search and rescue situations during deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Salas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 16:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811035
    VIRIN: 210811-M-PZ577-622
    Filename: DOD_108528338
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An EOTG Series: TRAP Course, by Cpl Brandon Salas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    Marines
    Infantry
    Training
    EOTG

