An EOTG Series: TRAP Course

US. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, participate in a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) course August 11, 2021 at Camp Pendleton, California. TRAP training provides protection and integration of personnel, allowing Marines to become a capable force to react in an expeditive response time and provide aid to isolated personnel in potential search and rescue situations during deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Salas)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 16:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811035
|VIRIN:
|210811-M-PZ577-622
|Filename:
|DOD_108528338
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
