    B-roll: Full interview with 608th AEW commander and command chief about PATRIOT WARRIOR 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll: Full interview with 608th AEW commander, Col. Michael Ballard, and command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Christina Bicknell, about PATRIOT WARRIOR 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811032
    VIRIN: 210818-F-FG097-2001
    Filename: DOD_108528323
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Full interview with 608th AEW commander and command chief about PATRIOT WARRIOR 2021, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    PW21
    Patriot Warrior 2021
    PW 21

