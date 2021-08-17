B-roll: Full interview with 608th AEW commander, Col. Michael Ballard, and command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Christina Bicknell, about PATRIOT WARRIOR 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811032
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-FG097-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108528323
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: Full interview with 608th AEW commander and command chief about PATRIOT WARRIOR 2021, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
