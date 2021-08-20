Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Commandant, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Rear Adm. Dana Thomas discuss the COVID-19 Delta Variant

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Adm. Karl L. Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, Master Chief Petty Officer Jason M. Vanderhaden, the master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, and Rear Adm. Dana Thomas, the director of Health, Safety & Work-life, discuss the COVID-19 Delta Variant at Coast Guard Headquarters August 20, 2021. Schultz urged unvaccinated Coast Guard members to get vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure their health and enable readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 17:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811027
    VIRIN: 210823-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_108528299
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Commandant, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Rear Adm. Dana Thomas discuss the COVID-19 Delta Variant, by PO2 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

