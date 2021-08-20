Coast Guard Commandant, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Rear Adm. Dana Thomas discuss the COVID-19 Delta Variant

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Adm. Karl L. Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, Master Chief Petty Officer Jason M. Vanderhaden, the master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, and Rear Adm. Dana Thomas, the director of Health, Safety & Work-life, discuss the COVID-19 Delta Variant at Coast Guard Headquarters August 20, 2021. Schultz urged unvaccinated Coast Guard members to get vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure their health and enable readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)