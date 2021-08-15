Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army aeromedical crews participate in operation GLOBAL MEDIC 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The aeromedical crews of the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were participating in exercise GLOBAL MEDIC 2021, which is the largest joint patient movement and medical field training exercise within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811025
    VIRIN: 210815-F-FG097-0002
    Filename: DOD_108528297
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Army aeromedical crews participate in operation GLOBAL MEDIC 2021, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    Air Force
    Army
    GLOBAL MEDIC 2021
    PW21
    PATRIOT WARRIOR 2021

