The aeromedical crews of the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were participating in exercise GLOBAL MEDIC 2021, which is the largest joint patient movement and medical field training exercise within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|08.15.2021
|08.23.2021 18:41
|Package
|811025
|210815-F-FG097-0002
|DOD_108528297
|00:01:22
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|1
|1
This work, Army aeromedical crews participate in operation GLOBAL MEDIC 2021, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
