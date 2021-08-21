C-5M Super Galaxy crew provide support to the Afghanistan evacuation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/811021" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, transported personnel and equipment in support of the Afghanistan evacuation effort Aug. 21, 2021. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda, 60th Air Mobility Wing)