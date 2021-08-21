Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-5M Super Galaxy crew provide support to the Afghanistan evacuation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, transported personnel and equipment in support of the Afghanistan evacuation effort Aug. 21, 2021. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda, 60th Air Mobility Wing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811021
    VIRIN: 210821-F-FM924-001
    PIN: 210821
    Filename: DOD_108528265
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Super Galaxy crew provide support to the Afghanistan evacuation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    AFCENT
    Afghanistan
    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT