A C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, transported personnel and equipment in support of the Afghanistan evacuation effort Aug. 21, 2021. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda, 60th Air Mobility Wing)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811021
|VIRIN:
|210821-F-FM924-001
|PIN:
|210821
|Filename:
|DOD_108528265
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, C-5M Super Galaxy crew provide support to the Afghanistan evacuation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
